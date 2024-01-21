The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

On Campaign Trail, Haley Targets Trump's 'Mental Fitness' And Putin 'Bromance'

@crgibs
Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley

While on the campaign stump in New Hampshire, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley suggested that former President Donald Trump was so friendly with Russian President Vladimir Putin that she felt it necessary to take the matter directly to her former boss.

Mike Warren of The Dispatch tweeted about Haley's remarks on Trump's "bromance" with Putin while covering her campaign stop in Keene, New Hampshire on Saturday. The former South Carolina governor also addressed Trump's widely ridiculed remarks during a Friday night rally, in which he mistakenly referred to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as "Nikki Haley," saying his rival's name four times.

"[W]hen you're dealing with the pressures of the presidency, we can't have someone else that we question whether they're mentally fit to do this," Haley said.

During her time at the United Nations, Haley was a frequent and outspoken critic of Putin. In 2018, shortly before resigning from her post, Haley criticized Putin's attack on Ukrainian ships, saying his "outlaw actions" should be condemned by the international community.

"What we witnessed this weekend is yet another reckless Russian escalation," Haley said at the time. "The United States continues to stand with the people of Ukraine against this Russian aggression."

Just a few months prior, then-President Trump famously defended Putin during a press conference in Helsinki, Finland, following the US intelligence community's conclusion that Russia had meddled in the 2016 presidential election to help Trump get elected. Even Republicans panned Trump's defense of Putin, with then-House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) saying there was "no question" the Putin administration interfered in the election. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) called Trump's remarks "disgraceful," adding "no prior president has ever abased himself more abjectly before a tyrant."

Haley is attempting to shore up support among New Hampshirites ahead of the Granite State's first-in-the-nation primary on Tuesday. Polls show her trailing Trump by roughly 13 percentage points.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

From Your Site Articles
Nikki Haley

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Imagine If Salvador Dali Painted A Surreal Supreme Court Appeal

@LucianKTruscott
Imagine If Salvador Dali Painted A Surreal Supreme Court Appeal

That’s the way Donald Trump’s appeal to the Supreme Court reads, as his team of expert lawyers attempts to take on Colorado’s ban of Trump from the state’s presidential ballot based on the 14th Amendment. I mean, the word surreal will not suffice. Under Trump’s reading of the Constitution, the 14th Amendment’s ban on anyone who has violated their oath to the Constitution by committing insurrection applies only to those who already “hold” office, not to those seeking office. So, Donald Trump is telling the court that the 14th Amendment demands that a person who has committed insurrection must be elected to office before he can be disqualified.

Keep reading...Show less
trump insurrection

Young Reporter Exposes Boeing Scandal In Near-Disaster -- While Big Media Yawn

@DavidCayJ
Young Reporter Exposes Boeing Scandal In Near-Disaster -- While Big Media Yawn

The fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 Boeing 737-9 MAX, forced to make an emergency landing

NTSB handout photo via Reuters

A compelling story about corrupt Washington dealings that needlessly put you and your family at risk of death if you board a Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner broke last week. This story may come as a surprise because — shockingly — it hasn’t gained any traction with our best and biggest mainstream news organizations.

Keep reading...Show less
Boeing 737 Max
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}