Trump Holds Angry, Rambling Post-Impeachment Press Conference

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump, following his acquittal on two articles of impeachment on Wednesday, lambasted Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats during a rambling post-impeachment press conference the following day. And he is being slammed in plenty of reactions on social media.

Trump slathers praise on Mitch McConnell, who gets a standing ovation pic.twitter.com/75G8pGVSeM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2020

Journalist Jonathan Capehart tweeted, “Live look at the East Room of the White House”—with an image depicting destruction. And @phipho mocked Trump by depicting an image of a dog.

CNN’s Mark Preston posted, “Can we all acknowledge this speech is a bit whacked?

Live look at the East Room of the White House pic.twitter.com/UdIjWw7abD — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) February 6, 2020

@MEPFuller posted, “As Trump goes one-by-one praising members, I can’t escape the thought that Trump is the type of guy who delivers such an epically bad wedding toast that you and your spouse talk about it for the rest of your lives.”

@petermaer noted Trump’s tendency to ramble, tweeting, “#Trump inexplicably rambles into: “A lot of people forget honest Abe Lincoln. I wish he was here. I’d give him one helluvan introduction.”

It feels like Trump is jealous that Pelosi was called out for breaching decorum and decided to make sure no one tops him. — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) February 6, 2020

@C7 sound wondered, “Why are the networks covering that mess??”

According to @ruambeclwith, “It feels like Trump is jealous that Pelosi was called out for breaching decorum and decided to make sure no one tops him.”

And David M. Drucker tweeted, “What will finish first – POTUS or Iowa re-canvass?”

Grace Segers posted:

Trump is now praising Steve Scalise's wife for caring when her husband got shot? He said: "A lot of wives wouldn't give a damn" if their husband was shot. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) February 6, 2020

can we all acknowledge this speech is a bit whacked? https://t.co/stedRf1VMz — Mark Preston (@PrestonCNN) February 6, 2020

I wouldn’t consider ramblings of a mad mad a speech. — Jessie (@jbeller0625) February 6, 2020

Unfortunately no one hired the "you're going long" orchestra https://t.co/kRt0dDa7g4 — Sarah Mimms (@mimms) February 6, 2020

#Trump inexplicably rambles into: “A lot of people forget honest Abe Lincoln. I wish he was here. I’d give him one helluvan introduction.” — PETER MAER (@petermaer) February 6, 2020

@mattygautxori said of Trump, “He’s so amazingly bitter, petty, and thin-skinned. He just can’t let anything go.” And @kcashozasserted, “Dementia setting in? He’s so ridiculous.”

@KingCedir, however, noted that Trump’s drama works with his base, posting, “Whatever you and I may think of his histrionics, it works and he knows it.”