#EndorseThis: 'A Closer Look' At Trump's Pandemic Failure

Seth Meyers is still broadcasting from his attic, of course, but his producers have restored a more professional look to segments of "A Closer Look." The latest examines Trump's failure to heed repeated warnings about the looming pandemic from US intelligence officials, who tried to tell the president to do something besides play golf, watch Fox News, and post insulting tweets.

If that doesn't seem too funny, Meyers nevertheless finds a special Trumpian whiff of idiocy in the tragedy – as when the president obsessed over the mythical "war on Thanksgiving" last fall, with coronavirus on the horizon. He thinks that "novel coronavirus" was an unhelpful name, since Trump never reads a book. Maybe "Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue coronavirus" would have snapped him to attention. Or have the briefings delivered by beauty pageant contestants.

Click and chuckle.

Trump’s Mob Boss Tactics Failed In Ukraine — But They Work Here

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

At the core of the Ukraine scandal that led to President Donald Trump's impeachment was a simple quid pro quo. Trump wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce the beginning of an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, his likely 2020 rival, in exchange for U.S. support.

That scheme came very close to working, but it fell through and was exposed before it came to fruition. But as the coronavirus crisis has engulfed the United States, once again, Trump tried the same gambit — this time with state governors.

