With Plan For 'Spectacular Trump Rally' In Capital, July 4 May Look More Like January 6
President Donald Trump is hijacking America’s 250th birthday to throw a self-congratulatory, partisan political rally—and, in the process, reminding everyone of his failed attempt to incite an insurrection in 2020.
Trump announced on Truth Social that the planned July 4 celebration on the National Mall, dubbed America 250, will be a Trump rally—throwing out the historic, nonpartisan tradition that has been celebrated for centuries.
“On July 4th, at The Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument, in beautiful and safe Washington D.C., we are going to host the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all, a ‘TRIBUTE TO AMERICA,’” he wrote.
Trump’s announcement comes a few weeks after a series of embarrassments connected to America 250.
A roster of musical artists, including Morris Day, Bret Michaels, and Martina McBride, dropped out of the “Great American State Fair” concert after the event’s partisan roots were revealed.
Similarly, several states—including Oregon, Washington, Massachusetts, Illinois, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania—have declined to participate in the state fair events.
Considering what happened the last time that Trump assembled his fans in Washington, D.C., there are legitimate concerns this time around.
On January 6, 2021, after it was clear that he lost the election to former President Joe Biden, Trump and his allies held “Stop the Steal” rallies to gin up support for the conspiracy that the election was stolen. This was a claim that was entirely untrue.
In promoting the rallies, Trump promised on social media that things would be “wild.” And after Trump’s speech, his supporters proceeded to attack the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of the election.
Ultimately, more than 1,500 were charged with federal crimes, and some—like former Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio—were convicted of seditious conspiracy against the country. Trump was also impeached for a historic second time for his inciting the insurrection.
At the start of his second term, Trump quickly pardoned the insurrectionists, which unleashed another wave of crime in multiple states. Trump has even pushed for $1.8 billion in taxpayer funds to be paid to insurrectionists and other political allies of his, including people accused of child sexual abuse crimes.
So far, the effort to reward rioters has been unsuccessful—but maybe they’ll show up at Trump’s new D.C. rally to recreate history.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
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