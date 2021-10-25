The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Donald Trump Jr. Sells T-Shirts Mocking Alec Baldwin Movie Set Tragedy

Donald Trump Jr. speaks at CPAC on Feb. 26, 2021.

Photo by Stephen M. Dowell/TNS

Donald Trump Jr. is using a tragedy to mock the actor who skewered his father on Saturday Night Live. A T-shirt that reads “Guns Don't Kill People, Alec Baldwin Kills People" is selling for $27.99 on a merchandise site linked to the former president's namesake son. The reference is to last week's killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was hit by discharge from a prop gun while working on the Baldwin film Rust. Baldwin, the film's star, was handling the weapon from which the fatal shot was fired. The movie's director was injured too. Trump Jr.'s merchandise site also sells shirts t...

Related Articles Around the Web
donald trump jr

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

'Call Your Lawyer': Experts Warn Of Legal Jeopardy For Trump's Coup Enablers

Mark Meadows

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Legal experts including a Harvard professor and a top election and voting rights attorney are weighing in on Sunday night's bombshell report from Rolling Stone naming members of Congress and the Trump administration who were involved in the planning and organizing of the January 6 rally and/or "Trump's efforts to overturn his election loss," according to two of the planners of the "Stop the Steal" rally.

Keep reading... Show less
january 6 conspiracy

What January 6 Rally Organizers Are Telling Congressional Investigators

@LauraClawson

Reps. Lauren Boebert, Louie Gohmert and Andy Biggs

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Several House Republicans—exactly the ones you would guess—were involved in planning meetings for protests on January 6 as Trump supporters tried to block the certification of the 2020 election and with it, Donald Trump's loss, two sources have detailed to Rolling Stone.
Keep reading... Show less
january 6 event organizers
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}