Trump Lawyer Claims FBI Searched Mar-a-Lago Because Cheney Lost Primary

Jenna Ellis

Youtube Screenshot

Former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Jenna Ellis claimed on Sunday morning's edition of Newsmax's Wake Up America that the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago retreat in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, August 8th because Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) lost her primary race to Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman.

In fact the Cheney-Hageman contest occurred on Tuesday, August 16th, more than a week after the FBI recovered hundreds of extremely sensitive documents from Trump's estate.

"This is yet another next thing in the line of what the Democrats are targeting President Trump with," Ellis, a constitutional law attorney, griped without providing any supporting evidence.


"Look, we're not hearing anything about January 6 anymore," Ellis proclaimed. "The timing of this is so suspicious because right after Liz Cheney loses her primary, and everything about the January 6 Committee is going away, now this raid happens."

Cheney is the vice-chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, which revealed its findings in eight public hearings over the summer. While future proceedings have not yet been scheduled, the bipartisan panel is continuing its probe into Trump's role in the deadly insurrection.

Ellis added that the Justice Department's criminal pursuit of Trump "is the next mantra. This is the next thing that [Rep.] Eric Swalwell [D-CA] is tweeting, saying, 'the walls are closing in.'"

Watch below or at this link.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

jenna ellis

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Trump investigations
