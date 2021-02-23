Trump May Soon Have To Answer Rape Allegations Under Oath

<p>Stephanopoulos asked Fauci, "Did this have to be?" — to which Fauci replied, "Well, certainly some of it. But not this bad, George. I mean, I believe that if you look back historically, we've done worse than most any other country. And we're a highly developed rich country."</p><script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
<div style="margin:1em 0">@kaitlancollins Dr. Fauci on nearly 500,000 COVID deaths: “We’ve done worse than most any other country, and we’re… https://t.co/ckQSkvRLqv</div> — The Recount (@The Recount)
Johns Hopkins, on Monday, reported that the worldwide death count from COVID-19 is more than 2.4 million and that the U.S. continues to lead the world in COVID-19 fatalities. The U.S., according to Hopkins, has more deaths from COVID-19 than two other coronavirus hotspots, Mexico and Brazil, combined.
<div id="vid"></div><p>Total deaths from COVID-19 are likely to be much higher than current official counts. Once the virus has receded, experts will be able to dig through the data and develop a more complete picture of the disease's impact, and the death toll is expected to be revised upward.</p>
