Trump May Soon Have To Answer Rape Allegations Under Oath

@reuters

E. Jean Carroll

By Linda So (Reuters) - During a December visit to New York City, writer E. Jean Carroll says she went shopping with a fashion consultant to find the “best outfit” for one of the most important days of her life - when she’ll sit face-to-face with the man she accuses of raping her decades ago, former President Donald Trump. The author and journalist hopes that day will come this year. Her lawyers are seeking to depose Trump in a defamation lawsuit that Carroll filed against the former president in November 2019 after he denied her accusation that he raped her at a Manhattan department store in ...

Fauci: We Didn’t Have To Lose 500,000 Virus Victims

Dr. Anthony Fauci at a White House Covid-19 briefing next to President Donald Trump.

"White House Press Briefing" by The White House is marked with CC PDM 1.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

The United States has passed yet another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic. According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 500,000 U.S. residents have died from COVID-19. ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos discussed that milestone with expert immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, who acknowledged that the death count was higher than it had to be.

