<p>The Kentucky State Senate still has a strong GOP majority, but the victories of Beshear and now, Berg, are hopeful signs for Democrats in the Bluegrass State — where <a href="https://www.npr.org/2020/06/30/882544188/amy-mcgrath-is-projected-to-edge-charles-booker-in-kentucky-senate-democratic-pr" target="_blank">Democrat Amy McGrath</a> is hoping to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November. The centrist McGrath, a retired Marine fighter pilot, recently declared a narrow victory over the progressive Charles Booker in a Democratic senatorial primary. That primary turned out to be surprisingly close, and NPR reported that McGrath won by 3 percent.</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-aaad="true"></div><p>Booker, who serves in the Kentucky House of Representatives, was endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.</p><p>McGrath knows that she will be fighting an uphill battle in the general election, given how Republican Kentucky has been and the fact that McConnell was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1984. But McGrath is ahead of of the Senate majority leader in terms of fundraising. On June 12, the Louisville Courier Journal reported that McGrath's campaign had raised a <a href="https://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/politics/elections/kentucky/2020/06/12/kentucky-senate-race-amy-mcgrath-maintains-fundraising-edge/3177168001/" target="_blank">total of $41.1 million</a>, while the Senate majority leader's reelection campaign had raised $32.8.</p>
