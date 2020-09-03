Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

#EndorseThis: Trump Just Threw A Twitter Tantrum Over This Lincoln Project Ad

Donald Trump threw a big fat Twitter tantrum over "Ratings," the latest Lincoln Project ad – which mocks his Republican convention's weak ratings against the Democrats.

In his usual style, he boldly lied: "We had FAR more people (many millions) watching us at the RNC than did Sleepy Joe and the DNC, and yet an ad just ran saying the opposite."


The truth is that the Democratic convention, including Joe Biden's excellent acceptance speech, enjoyed an audience of millions more than Trump. But don't you want to see the ad that shook Trump so badly? He must have really hated it, especially when the female narrator says, "You're tired. It's hard to keep your…ratings…up."

Click and cackle.

