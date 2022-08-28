The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Trump's Hand-Picked Judge Orders Absurd 'Special Master' In Documents Case

Donald Trump

Youtube Screenshot

It should have been possible to see what was coming, when Donald Trump’s team of highly unqualified attorneys managed to submit Trump’s complaint incorrectly, and the judge gave them a do over. Then the complaint came in missing everything necessary, and the judge sent instructions on exactly what she wanted to see. And now the Trump-appointed judge has broken with all legal precedent, and written wholly new law in the process, to give Donald Trump exactly what he wanted—a special master.

Judge Aileen Cannon didn’t stop with saying she intends to appoint a special master, she insists that the federal government provide a more detailed list of the documents taken, a list to be shared with Trump. Only she seems to have missed even more steps than Trump’s attorneys, like even sending the suit to the supposed “defendant,” or giving any reason why her could T can intervene in any way.

how any of this would work, and how anyone would appoint a special master to review documents classified at the highest possible level … seems not just impossible, but ridiculous. But then, this is entirely new legal ground … the kind that should only exist in the Twilight Zone.

Actual legal experts have some opinions about this ruling.



Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.

Related Articles Around the Web
trump

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Margie Greene Says 'Radical Communist' Garland Should Be Fired

@CynicalBrandon

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Youtube Screenshot

United States Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) this week called for Attorney General Merrick Garland to be fired over the Federal Bureau of Investigation's execution of a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, August 8th.

The FBI's "raid" as Trump has named it in numerous angry posts on his financially imperiled Twitter knockoff app Truth Social was authorized by Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart of the Southern District of Florida on Friday, August 5th. Yet the Justice Department was meticulous in building its case before presenting the now-released, partially redacted affidavit to Reinhart to sign.

Keep reading... Show less
Marjorie Taylor Greene

The Border Crisis Proves America Is Still A Beacon

Statue of Liberty

Youtube Screenshot

Five million Ukrainians have fled their homeland since Russia invaded, seeking refuge not only in neighboring countries such as Poland and Germany but also in Britain, Canada and the United States. And who can blame them? The Biden administration has admitted more than 100,000 refugees from Ukraine without provoking a whisper of protest in this country.

It's hard for any of us to fault innocent people who are trying to escape the horrors and hardships of war or the brutal consequences of Russian occupation. They and their children have only one life to live, and they are not eager to put that life at undue risk or endure it in misery.

Keep reading... Show less
border crisis
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}