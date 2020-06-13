Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Trump Says Police Chokeholds Are ‘Perfect,’ While Protests Were ‘Riots’ And ‘Unnecessary’

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump is weighing in on critical issues in the national conversation, by defending police chokeholds as "innocent," "perfect," and at times necessary, while suggesting that perhaps they should be banned, yet offering hypothetical examples of when they are necessary. He also says the nationwide protests against the killing of George Floyd, by a white police officer who pressed his knee into the unarmed, handcuffed, Black man's neck for nearly nine minutes, are not only "unnecessary," but "riots."

"I think the concept of chokeholds sounds so innocent, so perfect," Trump told Fox News host Harris Faulkner in a pre-recorded interview that aired Friday afternoon, "and then you realize if it's a one-on-one now if it's a two-on-one that's a little bit of a different story – depending – depending on the toughness and strength, you know we're talking about toughness and strength, we are talking there's a physical thing here also."

"But if a police officer is in a bad scuffle, and he's got somebody in a chokehold –"

"What if it's a one-on-one?" Faulkner interjected.

"Yeah – and that does happen, that does happen," Trump replied. "So you have to be careful. With that being said, it would be, I think, very good thing that generally speaking, it should be ended."

Countless people, especially Black men, have died at the hands of a police chokehold.

In a different part of the interview, Trump described the nationwide demonstrations that have been going on for nearly three full weeks as "riots," calling them "unnecessary," while making the case for why he should be re-elected.

Emails Reveal Chaos In Meatpackers’ Response To Virus Outbreaks

Meatpackers in a poultry plant

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

For weeks, Rachel Willard, the county health director in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, had watched with alarm as COVID-19 cases rolled in from the Tyson Foods chicken plant in the center of town. Then Tyson hired a private company to take over testing, and the information suddenly slowed to a trickle.

Blinded to the burgeoning health crisis, Willard and her small staff grew increasingly agitated. The outbreak had already spread across 100 miles of the North Carolina piedmont, and two workers had died. But nearly a week after Tyson's testing ended in May, the county health agency had received less than 20 percent of the results. The little information it did receive was missing phone numbers and other data, hindering critical efforts to follow up with infected workers, to tell them to isolate and to trace their contacts.

coronavirus