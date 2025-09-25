Shunning Schumer And Jeffries, Trump Earns Blame For Looming Shutdown
"The way this country works, you've got to sit down with people you may not agree with and come to an agreement, come to a negotiation," Sen. Chuck Schumer, the minority leader, said on Tuesday after President Donald Trump canceled his meeting with Democratic leaders. "Donald Trump is not a king. He's the president, and he has his responsibility to work to avoid the Trump shutdown, and time is of the essence."
It's a matter of simple arithmetic. Even when you control Congress and the White House, you still need 60 votes in the Senate to fund the government. Unless they come up with those votes by Tuesday, the government shuts down and real people suffer. Will they blame Trump? They should.
Trump reportedly canceled the meeting with Democrats not after talking to Democrats but after a call with Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune. According to news reports, both of them encouraged Trump not to speak to the Democrats. Johnson had told reporters before the meeting was canceled that he was "not certain" it was "necessary." Indeed, Trump said earlier this month that Republicans should not "even bother" negotiating with Democrats, suggesting that Republicans can fund the government without any Democratic votes. How?
This is no way to run the country. It's Trump's way or the highway. So far, it has worked, sort of. Trump got his big, beautiful bill. The rich are getting richer. Working people will pay for it, but not until after the midterm elections. Clever?
Of course, Democrats have an agenda here. They have publicly stated that any measure to extend spending also include more than $1 trillion to continue Obamacare subsidies and reverse cuts to Medicaid and other health programs that Republicans made last summer. So, at least at this point, Democrats are positioning themselves as fighting for health care while Republicans are positioning themselves as going it alone.
That is clearly the place where Trump is most comfortable. He openly hates his opponents — and I don't mean Vladimir Putin. He said it out loud at Charlie Kirk's funeral. Why should he have to work with people he hates?
The answer — which he seeks to avoid at all costs — is because this is a democracy, and this is how a democracy works. There are times for division and times for bipartisan unity. Keeping the government open should be a time for unity. No one wants to be responsible for Social Security checks getting delayed or for the IRS not answering the phones. For Trump to think he can go this one alone and not be blamed for it, or better yet, blame the Democrats, is pure folly. Everyone will be blamed, starting with Trump.
We are as divided and polarized as a nation as we have not been in recent history. Our politics are toxic. It infects our families almost as much as it infects Washington. I can't believe this is what a majority of Americans want or what they voted for when they cast their ballots for Trump. Trump voters also have a big interest in protecting Obamacare and Medicaid, as Trump surely must know. How can a meeting with Democrats not be a useful way to at least show that you are trying to pull this country together and do right by it?
"No one wants a shutdown, but agreeing to a deal that can be revoked whenever Trump demands it isn't responsible," Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania, the top Democrat on the Budget Committee, said. "It only teaches the other side that they can do it again and again."
And they have. In 2018, what were supposed to be private meetings morphed into a televised airing of grievances roughly a week ahead of the shutdown deadline. Trump reportedly was optimistic about working with Democrats to come up with a compromise. It didn't happen. The government shut down for 34 days, the longest in our history. No one wins with a repeat of that.
