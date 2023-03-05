The National Memo Logo

At CPAC, Trump Rips Rick Scott Over Attempt To Cut Social Security (VIDEO)

@MJBoddie
Trump

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump lambasted Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) during his Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) address over the former Florida governor's recently amended plan to cut Social Security.

Business Insider reporter Joseph Zeballos-Roig tweeted about Trump's blatant shade towards the Florida congressman, writing, "At CPAC, Trump bashes Rs discussing raising SS retirement age to 70 as @semafor reported: 'We're not going back to people who want to destroy our great Social Security even in our own party.. that want to raise the minimum age of Social Security to 70.'"

The audience erupted in laughter.

Zeballos-Roig shared Semafor's reporting, which noted other GOP leaders' plans to nix the popular program.

Semafor reports, "A bipartisan group led by Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, and Bill Cassidy, R-La. is considering gradually raising the retirement age to about 70 as part of their legislation to overhaul Social Security, Semafor has learned from two people briefed on their efforts."

Trump's former Vice President Mike Pence also recently called for an end to Social Security and Medicare, suggesting the programs be replaced with a "better deal" for younger Americans.

However, Sen. Scott announced revisions to his "Rescue America" plan following President Joe Biden's rebuke of any proposed GOP plans to cut back on the social program during his 2023 State of the Union address.

"Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans — some Republicans — want Medicare and Social Security to sunset," the president said.

Scott and his GOP colleagues adamantly denied Biden's statement despite proof of the lawmaker's plans.

Watch the video below or at this link.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

Donald Trump

