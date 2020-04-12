Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger: Stupid Apocalypse

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.com.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Danziger cartoons
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Why The ​'Financial Times'​ Is Now Urging Radical Economic Change

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Donald Trump

This article was produced by Globetrotter, a project of the Independent Media Institute.

It is a sign of how bad things are when the editorial board of the Financial Times, the world's leading business newspaper, carries an editorial calling for "radical reforms… reversing the prevailing policy direction of the last four decades." The FT editorial of April 3 has advocated, among other things, a more active role for governments in the economy, ways to make labor markets less insecure, and wealth taxes. The FT's editorial board, increasingly concerned about saving capitalism from itself, had written about the need for "state planning" and a "worker-led economy" last year in August. But the April 3 editorial has garnered much more attention since it comes amidst a massive crisis.

By now it has become obvious that substantial state intervention in the economy—frowned upon by the apostles of neoliberal economics—is back to the center stage across the world.

Keep reading... Show less
economic change

Gov. DeSantis Falsely Says Nobody Under 25 Infected By Virus

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is under fire this week for making a false claim that the coronavirus does not affect young people.

It's the latest blowback for DeSantis, who has been roundly criticized for his refusal to close the state's beaches, even as spring breakers flocked there amid a growing outbreak.

"This particular pandemic is one where I don't think nationwide there's been a single fatality under 25. For whatever reason it just doesn't seem to threaten, you know, kids," he told a group of educators on Thursday.

Keep reading... Show less
Ron DeSantis

Pandemic Is Slowing Carbon Emissions — And That’s A Good Thing

Awful and lethal as coronavirus is, the pandemic is producing some good news about the other big threat – climate disruption.

Sheltering at home means a sharp drop in the burning of fossil fuels, the primary source of CO 2 which drives global warming and climate disruption.

Reducing pollutants in the air may save lives, based on research into the 1918 flu pandemic in which one-third of humans were infected and an estimated 50 million died.

During that pandemic, cities that relied heavily on coal, primarily to generate electricity, experienced significantly higher mortality rates than demographically similar cities with less polluted air.

Keep reading... Show less
carbon emission

How Coronavirus Advances Trump’s Goals

Reprinted with permission from TomDispatch.

Last month, Donald Trump retweeted a doctored photo of himself playing the fiddle that was labeled "My next piece is called: nothing can stop what's coming." It was clearly an homage to the Emperor Nero who so infamously made music while Rome burned. To it, the president added this comment: "Who knows what this means, but it sounds good to me!"

Whether Trump is fiddling these days or not, one thing is certain: in a Nero-like fashion, he continues to be irresponsibly unresponsive to the crisis caused by Covid-19. One reason may be that, however inadvertently, the arrival of the pandemic has helped green-light plans and projects he's held dear to his heart and that had, before the crisis, repeatedly encountered opposition.

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump