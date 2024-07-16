Margie Promises RNC: 'Trump Will Make Us Wealthy'
The Republican National Convention began in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday. The night’s theme was “Make America Wealthy Again.”
See what they did there? A cavalcade of dumpster fires took the stage to attack President Joe Biden’s administration and rage that America is a criminal wasteland that can only be saved by a strong authoritarian leader like convicted felon Donald Trump.
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gave her version of a rousing speech, calling Trump the “founding father” of the movement Trump started.
Her speech was a recital of GOP talking points that included anti-trans rhetoric, immigration fear-mongering, and just a taste of whining about sending aid to Ukraine
She ended by saying one true thing—at least for the people at the very top who benefitted from Trump’s tax cuts for the rich, and the billionaires he has promised to serve if elected again.
“Donald Trump will make us wealthy again,” Greene said. The only question is who the “us” is, because it certainly isn’t regular Americans.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.
