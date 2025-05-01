Phoning In To Cable Town Hall, Trump Provokes Mocking Laughter
President Donald Trump joined a town hall appearance by phone on the NewsNation network Wednesday night, and the audience couldn't hold their laughter after hearing his response to one particular question.
The town hall, which was hosted by former CNN host Chris Cuomo and former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, included progressive activist Nina Turner and sports talk host Stephen A. Smith. At one point, O'Reilly read a question from an audience member asking Trump what he felt was his biggest mistake of the first 100 days of his second term.
"I'll tell you, that's the toughest question I can have because I don't really think I've made any mistakes," Trump said, prompting audible laughter from the audience.
Trump's response to the question was met with mockery and ridicule on social media, with musician Nikos Unity tweeting: "The biggest mistake was thinking that was a real answer." Historian Beth Martin suggested that Trump's unwillingness to admit to mistakes hinted at a glaring personality flaw.
"Malignant narcissists cannot admit to mistakes, even understandable small mistakes," she wrote. "They cannot acknowledge or face their mistakes, so they also never learn from them."
On Bluesky, University of South Australia lecturer Dr. Collette Snowden quipped that Trump was "sounding more and more like a shoe sales guy who claims the shoes will fit better and be soooo comfortable once they're worn in, or stretched ... but you know they're never going to fit." SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah simply responded with "LOL."
"Ego and vanity working overtime as usual," writer David Hirsch posted to Bluesky. "Surprised if he doesn't plan to get their names for 'audits' and surveillance."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.