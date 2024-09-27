Trump Blasted For Posting Private Message From Zelensky
Donald Trump published a private message from a Ukrainian leader to his social media, according to HuffPost reporter Yashar Ali.
Ali reported via X: "Former President Trump posted this message from Denys Sienik, Ukraine’s Deputy Ambassador to the United States, on Truth Social. It appears to be a message from President Zelenskyy to Trump. I assume this was sent to a Trump staffer or other intermediary."
The message reads:
Dear Donald, I hope you're doing well. I recall our recent phone call - it was really good. All of us in Ukraine want to end this war with a just peace. And we know that without America this is impossible to achieve. That's why we have to strive to understand each other and remain inclose contact. Days ago, we requested a meeting with you, and I really want to hear your thoughts directly, andfirsthand. You know I always speak with great respect about everything connected to you, and that's how it should be. I can be in New York on Friday, which would be a good time to meet. I believe it's important for us to have a personal contact and to understand each other 100%. Let me know if you are in the city at that time - I would really like for our meeting to take place, as part of our efforts to help us end this war in a just way. Sincerely, Volodymyr
Ali also noted that the ex-president "says he’s meeting with President Zelenskyy tomorrow at Trump Tower."
MSNBC's Symone Sanders-Townsend replied: "Donald Trump posting a private message from a world leader on his social media account is very reckless, crazy and the OPPOSITE of how to actually conduct diplomacy"
Journalist David Clinch added: "There are all kinds of reasons that this is a terrible thing to do, whether the message is real or not."
