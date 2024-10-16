Pastors For Trump Leader Warns Antichrist Will Be A Jewish 'Political Leader'
Pastors for Trump leader Jackson Lahmeyer, a key Trump ally who has been visited by members of Trump’s inner circle, recently warned followers that a Jewish politician will be the Antichrist.
Lahmeyer stated: “The Antichrist will be a political leader of Jewish descent. That is how the Jews will worship him. The false prophet, I believe, will be an Islamic imam.”
Lahmeyer is a right-wing commentator and the pastor of Sheridan Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He is the founder and leader of Pastors For Trump, which, as its name indicates, seeks “to continue to build the relationship between Christian leaders and President Trump during his bid for the Presidency.”
Lahmeyer has a history of making toxic remarks, including calling Vice President Kamala Harris a “lying whore”; claiming Democrats are “demonic”; and lobbing bigoted attacks at LGBTQ people, Jewish people, and Muslims.
He continued that pattern during a sermon that was posted online on October 8, which carries the headline “Revelation 13 | Verse-By-Verse | Antichrist + False Prophet | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer.” During the sermon, Lahmeyer portrayed Jewish and Muslim people as a future threat to Christians:
JACKSON LAHMEYER: This is the opinion of Jackson Lahmeyer. The Antichrist will be a political leader. This is just Jackson's opinion. The Antichrist will be a political leader of Jewish descent. That is how the Jews will worship him.
The false prophet, I believe, will be an Islamic imam. I believe that the false prophet will be an Islamic religious leader who will lead the people to worship the beast. That's just Jackson's opinion. And he will implement some form of one world religion, an Islamic caliphate. And if you do not take the mark, you will have your head chopped off.
There's only one group of people today that still chop off the heads of people, and that's radical Islamic extremists. And I believe they will implement that form of religion when the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ is gone. So it's my opinion that the future Antichrist will have some form of a Jewish descent, that the false prophet will be an Islamic religious leader.
Lahmeyer is heavily tied to Team TrumpLahmeyer recently hosted Donald Trump Jr. at his church. He is scheduled to host Eric Trump as well as Donald Trump's legal spokesperson Alina Habba next week.
He also said that he’s scheduled to speak at a pastors event with former President Trump in North Carolina on October 21, which is being organized by conspiracy theorist Clay Clark.
Lahmeyer has numerous other connections to Trump and his orbit:
- Trump called in to a prayer call with Lahmeyer last year.
- In 2021, when Lahmeyer was unsuccessfully running for Senate, he said that he “had the opportunity to talk to President Trump.” He added: “The President knows I am a strong ‘America First’ candidate.”
- Trump has repeatedly promoted Lahmeyer on Truth Social.
- Lahmeyer has spoken at Pastors for Trump events in May 2023 and October 2023 at Trump’s Doral property in Florida.
- Lahmeyer is scheduled to speak in North Carolina on the ReAwaken America tour with Eric Trump. The tour is organized by Clark, who has promoted the event as featuring “basically President Trump’s inner circle.”
- Lara Trump has spoken at Lahmeyer’s church.
- Rudy Giuliani has spoken at Lahmeyer’s church.
- Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone has spoken at Lahmeyer’s church.
Ryan Walters, the controversy-laden Oklahoma school superintendent, is also connected to Lahmeyer.
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters.
