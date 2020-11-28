Appeals Court Judges Unanimously Reject Trump’s Pennsylvania Appeal
November 28 | 2020
President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has suffered yet another legal setback, with the Third Circuit Court of Appeals rejecting one of its lawsuits in Pennsylvania challenging the 2020 election results.
The Third Circuit was emphatic in its decision, saying, "free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here."
Trump's campaign and attorney Rudy Giuliani have claimed, without evidence, that widespread voter fraud was committed in Pennsylvania. But the Third Circuit Court of Appeals clearly saw no merit in Team Trump's arguments.
BREAKING: Third Circuit court of appeals rejects appeal of Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania. “The campaign’s… https://t.co/GJOovVIM4v— Kyle Cheney (@Kyle Cheney)1606498055.0
Reuters' Brad Heath, reporting on the ruling, tweeted:
The court rejects Trump's arguments pretty categorically. He loses on everything. And there's no point in letting h… https://t.co/choErd9czg— Brad Heath (@Brad Heath)1606498419.0
Here is some more legal analysis of the Third Circuit's decision:
"calling an election unfair does not make it so" https://t.co/aqAZmEeVwd— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@Edward-Isaac Dovere)1606498205.0
a beautiful end to the third circuit docket sheet -- the Trump campaign will have to pay Pennsylvania's costs for t… https://t.co/g0pEwiHpl9— southpaw (@southpaw)1606498422.0
Trump-appointed 3rd circuit judge: "Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness… https://t.co/zeIPxYcXNJ— Rosalind Helderman (@Rosalind Helderman)1606498296.0
"The campaign's claims have no merit." "It never claims fraud or that any votes were cast by illegal voters." "Toss… https://t.co/kNYCZ8I2mq— Rosalind Helderman (@Rosalind Helderman)1606498524.0
