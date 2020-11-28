Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Appeals Court Judges Unanimously Reject Trump’s Pennsylvania Appeal

@alexvhenderson

Trump campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani in Gettysburg

Photo by CBS News/ Twitter

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has suffered yet another legal setback, with the Third Circuit Court of Appeals rejecting one of its lawsuits in Pennsylvania challenging the 2020 election results.

The Third Circuit was emphatic in its decision, saying, "free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here."

Trump's campaign and attorney Rudy Giuliani have claimed, without evidence, that widespread voter fraud was committed in Pennsylvania. But the Third Circuit Court of Appeals clearly saw no merit in Team Trump's arguments.

Reuters' Brad Heath, reporting on the ruling, tweeted:


Here is some more legal analysis of the Third Circuit's decision:




