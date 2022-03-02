The National Memo Logo

Trump's Truth Social App Is Five Alarm Dumpster Fire About To Collapse

Trump's Truth Social Is An Unmitigated Disaster

Image via Twitter

Losing the 2020 presidential election was obviously the most tremendous blow to former President Donald "Mango Mussolini" Trump after having been raised to be a win no matter the cost, hence his complete and utter breakdown and eventual insurrection. But considering Trump started his foray into politics as a troll on Twitter, one might surmise that getting the boot from the popular social media app is what did him in the most.

Since getting banned from all social media apps, Trump has been feverishly trying to find another digital platform to host his daily fascists and deranged musings without fear of accountability. Well, let's just say that his foray into social media platforms has been about as successful as his University. 45office.com, for example, was basically a crappy website you'd put together for your kid to think they're a king or something. As a result, the site is pretty much a total failure and hasn't been updated in 9 months.

But Trump can never accept the reality that he's an awful human being with awful ideas, with no plan of execution, so henceforth came Truth Social

Last month, Trump announced the launch of the social messaging app Truth Social, but its launch was a laughable disaster. Led by former far-right Congressman and big-time Trump sycophant Devin Nunes, the launch on Feb. 21 was riddled with errors. Despite having a large number of downloads in the Apple store, a vast number of people were shunted into a "waitlist" to be accepted as a user. Scores of people also encountered system errors when they tried to enter their birthdates to register and received the following message: "Something went wrong. Please try again."

Hilariously enough, Trump himself doesn't even post and, reportedly, is losing interest in the App. And even funnier, the SPAC that fronted the money for the app predicted that 88 million would be using the app, but it seems that he only has 80,000 followers.

It looks like Trump is just going to have to find another way to keep diving America at the insane asylum in Mar-A-Lago.

House Panel Subpoenas Trump Lawyers And Flacks Behind Coup Plot

House Panel Going After Trump's Lawyers

Screenshot from Rep. Liz Cheney's official website (cheney.house.gov)

Investigators probing the attack on the U.S. Capitol have issued six new subpoenas, honing in this time on a group of lawyers and other allies to former President Donald Trump who frenziedly worked in the runup to Jan. 6 to promote his false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

In a statement from Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, the Mississippi Democrat said records and testimony from those subpoenaed Tuesday—Cleta Mitchell, Kurt Olsen, Kenneth Chesebro, Katherine Friess, Phillip Kline, and Christina Bobb—would help investigators better understand how the overturn strategy materialized and was facilitated behind the scenes.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Says ‘Legitimately Elected’ Trump Was ‘Overthrown’ In 2020

Russia's UN Ambassador

www.alternet.org

Some things must be seen to be believed. The Russian Ambassador to the United Nations on Wednesday proffered former President Donald Trump's "Big Lie" that the 2020 election was stolen and that Trump was "legitimately elected."

During his address, Vasily Nebenzya was complaining about the North American Treaty Organization's resistance to Russian President Vladimir Putin's murderous invasion of Ukraine, which Nebenzya bemoaned as "the connivance of Germany, France, and Poland, with the support of the United States, where the legitimately elected president of the country was overthrown.”

