The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
ted cruz

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Fraudster Holmes Tried The ‘MeToo’ Defense — And Failed

@FromaHarrop
Image via Flickr|Fortune Global Forumlive.staticflickr.com

She entered the headlines as the super-confident entrepreneur who founded a wildly successful tech company at 19. She recruited generals and secretaries of state to her board. Her fresh face and long blonde hair made the covers of Forbes, Fortune and Inc. as the business world marveled at her invention that could allegedly do blood tests with just a pinprick on the finger — no more needles in veins.

Elizabeth Holmes was just found guilty on four counts of fraud for lying to investors in her quest to raise money for her company, Theranos. It turned out that her blood-testing technology never worked.

Keep reading... Show less
elizabeth holmes

Justice Gorsuch Parrots False Claims On Flu Deaths — And Internet Erupts

Right-Wing Leader Who Pushed Gorsuch Is Furious Over His LGBTQ Rights Opinion
Right-Wing Leader Who Pushed Gorsuch Is Furious Over His LGBTQ Rights Opinion

Conservative justices on the Supreme Court are making it clear they oppose President Joe Biden’s "vaccinate or test" workplace mandate. Arguments against the OSHA-enforced directive from attorneys arguing the case on the right are being derided on social media, but now the justices themselves are making embarrassing excuses to kill the life-saving federal order.

Take Justice Neil Gorsuch, a 54-year old father of two with a Harvard Law degree and a PhD from Oxford.

Keep reading... Show less
justice gorsuch
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}