Twitter Suspends Don Jr. For Spreading Wacky Coronavirus Lies

Donald Trump, Jr.

Photo by Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

Donald Trump Jr. has been temporarily suspended from Twitter, after he shared a video from Stella Immanuel, a Texas doctor who said masks aren't necessary to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and that hydroxychloroquine — which the FDA now says is not an effective COVID-19 treatment — is a "cure" for the virus.

Twitter has since deleted the video, in which Immanuel also said there are "fake doctors" who "sound like a computer." Facebook also removed Immanuel's video, causing her to issue a bizarre threat in which she said "if my page is not back up face book will be down in Jesus name."

Twitter limited Trump's ability to both tweet and retweet from his account for 12 hours, CNN's Jeremy Diamond reported, after he promoted the video, violating the social media site's policy against spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

Trump called the video filled with misinformation a "must watch," adding that it's "so different from the narrative that everyone is running with."

The video is "so different" because it goes against even the Trump administration's own public health guidance, which says that wearing masks is an incredibly effective way to slow the spread of the virus, and that hydroxychloroquine is not an effective treatment for COVID-19 patients and may actually have adverse side effects.

Immanuel, for her part, is known for making anti-LGBTQ and other bizarre statements.

In 2015, after the Supreme Court legalized marriage equality, she gave a sermon in which she said there was an Illuminati plot to implement the "gay agenda" to "destroy our homes, families and the social fiber of America."

Immanuel has also claimed that doctors were using space alien DNA "to treat people," and that scientists were going to make a vaccine against religion.

"They found the gene in somebody's mind that makes you religious, so they can vaccinate against it," she said in the 2015 sermon.

Trump was not the only one to tweet the video featuring Immanuel.

His father, Donald Trump, also tweeted it. However, the president's account was not suspended.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

donald trump jr.
QAnon, Plandemic, And Right-Wing Media’s Conspiracy Spiral

Photo by Yu Samoilov/ CC BY 2.0

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

The rot runs deep in the right-wing media. Just look at what happened over the last week.

On Wednesday, Sinclair Broadcast Group released a segment featuring coronavirus conspiracy theorist Judy Mikovits, who alleged that top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci had "manufactured" the virus. The pro-Trump cable news network OAN aired a segment Thursday defending as "widely accepted" and "the new mainstream" the QAnon movement, whose adherents claim President Donald Trump is fighting a cabal of Satan-worshiping politicians and celebrities who control the world and run a child sex trafficking ring.

Keep reading... Show less
right-wing media