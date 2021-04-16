The National Memo Logo

Feds Sue Roger Stone Over Nearly $2 Million Unpaid Income Tax And Penalties

Roger Stone

By Jan Wolfe (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday sued Roger Stone, saying the close ally of former President Donald Trump owes about $2 million in unpaid federal income taxes, according to a court document seen by Reuters. The civil lawsuit, filed in federal court in Florida, alleged that Stone and his wife, Nydia, used a commercial entity to "shield their personal income from enforced collection and fund a lavish lifestyle despite owing nearly $2 million in unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties." (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

