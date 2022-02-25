Watch Ukraine Ambassador Tell Russia War Criminals "Go Straight To Hell" (VIDEO)
We're now into day two of brutish and tyrannical Russian President Vladamir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and the harsh sanctions imposed by President Biden and the European Community don't seem to be stopping Putin from advancing his goals of reclaiming Ukraine even if Moscow's momentum has slowed.
While human Trump footstools such as Republican Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) do their best at echoing defeated and disgraced President's Trump admiration for Putin, the rest of the civilized world--including many Russian citizens--are aghast at the naked tyranny and murderous megalomania of Putin.
Ukraine's UN ambassador, however, appeared to do what Republicans at home can't do.
Ukraine's ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, delivered a blistering speech on Wednesday condemning Russia for launching a military operation against his country and ended the meeting with a sharply-worded parting shot.
"There is no purgatory for war criminals," Kyslytsya said to the Russian ambassador at the end of the meeting. "They go straight to hell"
Bravo, Ambassdor!