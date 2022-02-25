The National Memo Logo

Watch Ukraine Ambassador Tell Russia War Criminals "Go Straight To Hell" (VIDEO)

Ukraine Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya Slams Russians To Their Face

media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com

We're now into day two of brutish and tyrannical Russian President Vladamir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and the harsh sanctions imposed by President Biden and the European Community don't seem to be stopping Putin from advancing his goals of reclaiming Ukraine even if Moscow's momentum has slowed.

While human Trump footstools such as Republican Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) do their best at echoing defeated and disgraced President's Trump admiration for Putin, the rest of the civilized world--including many Russian citizens--are aghast at the naked tyranny and murderous megalomania of Putin.

Ukraine's UN ambassador, however, appeared to do what Republicans at home can't do.

Ukraine's ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, delivered a blistering speech on Wednesday condemning Russia for launching a military operation against his country and ended the meeting with a sharply-worded parting shot.

"There is no purgatory for war criminals," Kyslytsya said to the Russian ambassador at the end of the meeting. "They go straight to hell"

Bravo, Ambassdor!

Ukraine crisis

Hillary: If GOP Won’t Stand Up To Trump, It Can’t Stand Up To Putin Or Xi

Hillary Clinton Exlains How Sycophatic, Trump Loving GOP Is Weak Around The World

Liberal democracy is under attack not only in countries that have voted authoritarians into office — Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, Viktor Orbán in Hungary, Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines — but also, in the United States, where Fox News’ Tucker Carlson openly praises Orbán, countless MAGA Republicans tried to overturn 2020’s presidential election results, and the Claremont Institute (a right-wing think tank) argues that democracy has outlived its usefulness. But in late February articles, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former U.S. State Department official Dan Schwerin and CNN’s Fareed Zakaria argue that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shows why liberal democracy is well worth fighting for.

Clinton and Schwerin, in an article published by The Atlantic on February 25, stress that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine is about much more than his interests in that part of the world.

Hillary Clinton

Why This Ukrainian Woman Offered Sunflower Seeds To Russian Soldier

@marissahiggins_

Ukrainian Woman With Sunflower Seeds Becomes Face Of Resistance

images.dailykos.com

Delusional, hateful, horrifying Russian President Vladimir Putin has invaded Ukraine. Most recently, Putin called for the Ukrainian army to overthrow its own leadership, describing Ukrainian leaders as “drug addicts” and “neo-Nazis” who have taken the Ukrainian people “hostage,” as reported by The Guardian. (Among other factors, neo-Nazism is a serious problem in Russia, though, of course, Putin doesn’t seem to care about that.)

People in the region are not accepting Putin’s violent, unnecessary invasion, nor his televised calls to action. We’ve seen reports of people protesting in the streets in Russia, for example, risking arrest almost immediately. People within Ukraine are protesting as well, as evidenced by a now-viral video of a woman standing up to heavily armed Russian soldiers with some deeply poignant words. Let’s check out the video and context below.

Ukraine
