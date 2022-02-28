The National Memo Logo

Putin Orders Nuclear Alert As Ukraine Fiercely Resists Russian Invasion

Ukrainian soldiers outside the city of Kharkiv

Kyiv (AFP) - President Vladimir Putin's announcement that his nuclear forces were on alert sparked outcry in the West as the invading Russian troops faced stiff resistance in Ukraine on Monday.

The UN General Assembly will hold a rare emergency session Monday to discuss the conflict, which has claimed dozens of lives and raised fears that it will displace millions of people.

Ukraine has also said it had agreed to send a delegation to meet Russian representatives on the border with Belarus, which would be the two sides' first public contact since war erupted.

Fox News Drops Durham Smear After Clinton Hints At 'Actual Malice'

Hillary Clinton

In the days after special counsel John Durham, tasked with investigating the FBI probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, filed a pretrial motion on February 11, Fox News provided an astounding amount of coverage at a breakneck pace, falsely claiming it proved 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton spied on the Trump campaign. However, coverage of the story slowed dramatically after Clinton accused the network of “getting awfully close to actual malice” in its reporting.

A Media Matters review of Fox News transcripts found that from February 11 through February 24, 2022, Fox's total coverage of the Durham filing was more than 11 hours over 149 segments. Eighty-five percent of that was before Clinton alleged Fox of “malice”; just 15 percent was after.

