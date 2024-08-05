'Unprecedented' Defection Of Republican Leaders Publicly Endorsing Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris is scoring support not only from top Democratic leaders, but also GOP leaders, as the group, "Republicans for Harris," officially announced its launch via social media Sunday.
According to The Hill, "Republicans for Harris will focus on activating GOP voices 'to speak to their friends and family about the importance of voting for the Vice President,' according to the campaign, which described the group as a 'campaign within a campaign.'"
Per the report, ex-Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement, "I encourage other Trump administration officials who saw the tyrant we worked for in office to speak out and stand with Kamala Harris this November to keep integrity in the White House and ensure democracy for our country."
CNN reports:
Already signing on as supporters: former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld (the 2016 Libertarian nominee for vice president who then challenged Trump in the 2020 Republican primary), former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, Kinzinger, former Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman, former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh (who also challenged Trump in the 2020 primary) and former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham.
Some of the Republicans listed above, as well as political and legal experts, responded to the news via social media.
Former US Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-FL) replied to the announcement via X, writing: "There is nothing 'conservative' about Donald Trump. Conservatives believe in the Constitution, not a 'man’s' ego. Endorsing American democracy and the future today, and leaving the past in the dust.I’m endorsing @KamalaHarris"
Joe Walsh replied to Kinzinger's post, adding: "14yrs ago, @AdamKinzinger & I were 2 conservative Republicans elected to Congress. 14yrs later, Adam & I are 2 conservatives endorsing Kamala Harris. What happened? The GOP became an authoritarian-embracing cult. Republicans, join us. You’re better than Trump. @RepsForHarris."
Bloomberg Opinion executive editor Tim O'Brien commented: "I don’t anticipate Democrats for Trump to be gathering on Zoom anytime soon."
Former US attorney and MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance added: "This widespread endorsement of the opposition candidate from members of a presidential candidate's own party is unprecedented. So is Trump's utter disregard for our Constitution & rule of law."
Former Washington Post editor Robert McCarney chimed in, writing: "'Republicans for Harris' reminds me that in 1972, 'Democrats for Nixon' was a sizable movement. It was a sign of (regrettable) dissatisfaction with Dems’ nominee McGovern. In 2024, such dissatisfaction on GOP side is most welcome. And we remember how it went for McGovern."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.