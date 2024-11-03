'Keep Calm-ala And Carry-on-ala': Harris Shows Up For SNL Cold Open
Vice President Kamala Harris stopped over in New York yesterday evening for a surprise cold open cameo on Saturday Night Live -- the last episode of the show before the election.
The Democratic presidential nominee appeared in a sketch with Maya Rudolph, who regularly portrays Harris.
"I wish I could talk to someone who's been in my shoes," said Rudolph, "a Black South Asian woman, running for president, preferably from the Bay Area" -- and then turned to a mirror to face the vice president herself , dressed in an identical outfit.
"I'm just here to remind you, you got this," said Harris. "Because you can do something your opponent cannot do: You can open doors" -- a slap at Donald Trump, whose stumble while opening the door of a garbage truck for a gag trolling President Joe Biden went viral last week.
"Take my palm-ala," Rudolph told Harris as she offered her hand. "The American people want to stop the chaos."
"And end the dram-ala," Harris continued.
"Because what do we always say?" asked Rudolph.
"Keep calm-ala, and carry on-ala," they said in unison as Harris laughed and the audience burst into cheers.
At one point, Rudolph laughed and Harris replied, "I don't really laugh like that, do I?
"A little bit," Rudolph grinned.
