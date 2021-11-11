The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

'Throw Those Books In A Fire': Virginia School Board Members Demand Book Burning

Rabih Abuismail

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

Two Spotsylvania County, Virginia School Board members declared they want books in local school libraries burned. On Monday in a unanimous 6-0 vote the board ordered any books housed by the school, including online material, that contain "sexually explicit" content, to be removed immediately.

No guidelines or professional oversight of what would be considered "sexually explicit" – much less age-appropriate content – were given.

"I think we should throw those books in a fire," said school board member Rabih Abuismail, according to The Free Lance-Star.

Fellow board member Kirk Twigg went even further, saying he wanted to "see the books before we burn them so we can identify within our community that we are eradicating this bad stuff."

The Spotsylvania school board elections are technically non-partisan, but a review of both board member's online activity shows they have been supported by Republican groups or have donated to conservatives. Abuismail also interned for two Republicans, including right-wing extremist (former) Rep. Dave Brat.

The board's vote came after one parent complained about "LGBTQIA" fiction available on a school library app. The paper described the mother as being "alarmed."

One book was singled out, 33 Snowfish, a Publisher's Weekly "best book" recommended for ages 15 and up.

Abuismail during Monday's meeting attacked the schools saying they "would rather have our kids reading gay pornography than about Christ."


Related Articles Around the Web
book burning

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Far-Right Thinktank Wrote Bloody-Minded ‘Wargame’ For Trump Coup

Proud Boys join insurrectionists at Capitol on January 6, 2021

The Trump advisor who wrote the infamous pseudo-legal justification for overturning the 2020 election also helped to create a blueprint for what Donald Trump could do to hang onto power by force.

John Eastman joined a couple dozen right-wing operatives in simulating the aftermath of a closely contested election. The report was published in mid-October 2020 and co-sponsored by the Claremont Institute, the think tank where Eastman works.

Keep reading... Show less
trump coup blueprint

Senators Demand Feds Probe Liberty University Over Sexual Assaults

@Hannah_Dreyfus

Liberty University campus in Lynchburg, Virginia

Photo by Liberty University

Reprinted with permission from ProPublica

Citing possible violations of federal law, three U.S. senators, including the two from Virginia, are pressing the Department of Education to investigate Liberty University's handling of sexual assault claims.

Keep reading... Show less
liberty university sexual misconduct
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}