Vanity Fair Staffers Threaten To Walk Out Over 'Normalization' Of Trumps
The New York Post reports Vanity Fair magazine employees are mutinying at the new boss’ proposal to put first lady Melania Trump on the glossy’s cover.
As Semafor first reported, Vanity Fair editor Mark Guiducci is mulling the possibility of featuring the first lady as part of a mandate to rethink the publication’s relationship with power and celebrity, even if the move was “likely to repel [the] magazine’s liberal readers.”
However, the Daily Mail reports the magazine’s equally liberal staff are not taking the news well.
“We are not going to normalize this despot and his wife; we’re just not going to do it. We’re going to stand for what’s right,” one unidentified staffer told the Daily Mail.
"It sickens me,” another staffer said. “Even the idea of it.”
"If I have to work bagging groceries at Trader Joe's, I'll do it," said another. "If [Guiducci] puts Melania on the cover, half of the editorial staff will walk out, I guarantee it."
Still another staffer, a mid-level manager, threatened to “walk out the motherf—— door, and half my staff will follow me,' hours after Semafor reported Guiducci’s intent.
The New York Post reports other "fashion bible[s]" have been equally neglectful of Melania Trump. Former First Lady Michelle Obama appeared on Vogue’s cover three times while she occupied the White House. Jill Biden secured two covers during Joe Biden's single term in office, while Hillary Clinton was also featured on the front page in 1998.
The Daily Mail reports Melania Trump has appeared at the top of Vogue magazine in 2005 when the monthly covered her wedding to Donald Trump. She also appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair's Mexican Edition in 2017, but she has never been on the cover of the U.S. edition as first lady.
Melania Trump was offered a Vogue photo spot during her husband's first presidency but allegedly turned it down after being told it might not be a cover shoot, reports The Daily Mail.
Read the full New York Post report at this link.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion
