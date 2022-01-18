The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Watch Laura Ingraham Rejoice In Gen. Mark Miley Getting Covid (VIDEO)

AOC Burns Ingraham In Twitter War Over Virus Impact On Minorities
AOC Burns Ingraham In Twitter War Over Virus Impact On Minorities

We're nearly three years into one of the worst pandemics to hit the country--and the world--in the last hundred years. Even though vaccines and booster shots are readily available, we're still forced to endure a never-ending sea of ignorance and sickening misinformation from far-right psychopaths. Among those far-right psychopaths is partisan hack and terrible human Laura Ingrahm of Fox News. Much like her equally awful co-worker Tucker Carlson, Ingraham has devoted airtime to constantly spreading lies and misinformation about the vaccine, which is pretty odd when considering that her chief demographic is the vulnerable elderly population.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley recently tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday, and CNN reports that Gen. David Berger, commandant of the Marine Corps, also tested positive. While most sane and decent human beings would want to wish the American general well, Ingraham is a morally depraved monster and chose to delight in the man getting Covid.

Here was Ingraham as she shared the news with her viewers last night during a recurring segment, "Positively Boosted." Yes, she actually has a segment called "Positively Boosted."

INGRAHAM: All right, the triple-vaxxed Joint Chief[s] chairman Mark Milley – our favorite, Mark Milley! – tested positive for Covid yesterday. And who else? General David Berger, the Marine Corps commandant, also positively boosted.

Worse yet, she still seems to blatantly disregard the fact that vaccines offer people far greater protection against the virus, which allows them to avoid hospitalization or death. Ingraham isn’t a fan of Milley, however. In fact, she considers him a "woke Marxist,” but her "Positively Boosted" segment isn’t just about cheering the misfortune of incredibly moderate conservatives like Miley. Sadly, it's a huge part of an ongoing right-wing disinformation campaign against the efficacy of vaccines. Milley and Berger are both working from home, and Milley has reported only “minor symptoms.” Marine Col. Kelly Frushour said Berger’s duties should remain “unaffected.”

But leave it to one of the biggest partisan hacks and trump humpers to be a callous and vile human being whilst serving nothing but disinformation to millions.

Watch the segment below:

Laura Ingraham

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Republicans Preparing Super Racist Ads For Midterms

Trump’s Racist Immigration Policy May Leave Food To ‘Rot In The Fields’
Trump’s Racist Immigration Policy May Leave Food To ‘Rot In The Fields’

Two organizations tracking anti-immigrant advertising say they’ve documented more than 700 such ads leading into the 2022 midterms, including attacks against the Biden administration over a so-called “border crisis” and content designed to undermine a vastly popular pathway to citizenship for the nation’s undocumented communities.

The former is particularly shameless considering two of the previous administration’s worst policies largely shutting down the U.S. asylum system, Remain in Mexico and the debunked Title 42 public health order, are still in effect today. But that hasn’t stopped Republicans from lying. And as we get closer to Election Day, we already know it’ll only get worse.

Keep reading... Show less
midterm elections

Trump Unable To Answer Simple Question On Republican Governing (VIDEO)

Newsmax Interview former president trump

Image via screengrab

When former President Donald Trump appeared on right-wing Newsmax TV this week, he was asked about the 2022 midterms and the things he would like Republicans to prioritize if they regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. But Trump didn’t offer any specific policy recommendations should the GOP have a House majority in 2023 and seemed to ignore the substance of the question entirely.

Newsmax TV, a Fox News competitor, prides itself on being more right-wing and more pro-Trump than Fox News and Fox Business

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}