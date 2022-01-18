Watch Laura Ingraham Rejoice In Gen. Mark Miley Getting Covid (VIDEO)
We're nearly three years into one of the worst pandemics to hit the country--and the world--in the last hundred years. Even though vaccines and booster shots are readily available, we're still forced to endure a never-ending sea of ignorance and sickening misinformation from far-right psychopaths. Among those far-right psychopaths is partisan hack and terrible human Laura Ingrahm of Fox News. Much like her equally awful co-worker Tucker Carlson, Ingraham has devoted airtime to constantly spreading lies and misinformation about the vaccine, which is pretty odd when considering that her chief demographic is the vulnerable elderly population.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley recently tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday, and CNN reports that Gen. David Berger, commandant of the Marine Corps, also tested positive. While most sane and decent human beings would want to wish the American general well, Ingraham is a morally depraved monster and chose to delight in the man getting Covid.
Here was Ingraham as she shared the news with her viewers last night during a recurring segment, "Positively Boosted." Yes, she actually has a segment called "Positively Boosted."
INGRAHAM: All right, the triple-vaxxed Joint Chief[s] chairman Mark Milley – our favorite, Mark Milley! – tested positive for Covid yesterday. And who else? General David Berger, the Marine Corps commandant, also positively boosted.
Worse yet, she still seems to blatantly disregard the fact that vaccines offer people far greater protection against the virus, which allows them to avoid hospitalization or death. Ingraham isn’t a fan of Milley, however. In fact, she considers him a "woke Marxist,” but her "Positively Boosted" segment isn’t just about cheering the misfortune of incredibly moderate conservatives like Miley. Sadly, it's a huge part of an ongoing right-wing disinformation campaign against the efficacy of vaccines. Milley and Berger are both working from home, and Milley has reported only “minor symptoms.” Marine Col. Kelly Frushour said Berger’s duties should remain “unaffected.”
But leave it to one of the biggest partisan hacks and trump humpers to be a callous and vile human being whilst serving nothing but disinformation to millions.
Watch the segment below: