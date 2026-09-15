Watters Pushed Reflecting Pool “Vandals” Story, But Now Conceals Humiliating Truth
Fox News host Jesse Watters’ coverage of the alleged vandalism of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool provides a useful case study in how the network’s MAGA stars respond to the collapse of their narratives.
Watters was a furious defender of President Donald Trump’s claims that vandals defaced the Reflecting Pool, then dropped the story completely rather than admit to his Fox audience that those claims were debunked. He still hasn't discussed the fact that prosecutors dropped charges and acknowledged that the damage resulted from “a botched installation and not vandalism,” or that the contractor has reportedly admitted fault.
Trump made renovating the pool an administration priority as he sought to beautify Washington, D.C., for the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in July. But when the $14.7 million paint job Trump had ordered deteriorated just weeks after the pool was refilled, the president blamed “Deranged Vandals” for sabotaging his efforts by supposedly slashing the pool liner.
Watters emerged as the most strident supporter of Trump’s vandalism claims. While others in the MAGA commentariat seemed conspicuously uninterested in promoting the president’s narrative, Watters repeatedly portrayed the supposed vandals as America-hating leftists bent on destroying the country.
The Fox host scrutinized “tapes” of the purported vandalism he said had been provided by the Department of Interior, cited an anonymous official “confirming someone cut the liner,” and highlighted the Democratic donations and legal representation of David Hearn when the former Olympic canoeist was arrested after sticking his hands in the pool.
And so it was no coincidence that when the office of Jeanine Pirro, Watters’ former colleague at The Five who now serves as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, secured felony charges against Hearn, she went on Watters’ show to take a bow.
“Fox News Alert: I hope Democrats enjoyed their little pool party, because Judge Jeanine just shut it down,” Watters said at the top of their July 2 segment. Trump “was fed up watching his new Reflecting Pool get savaged, so he sent his favorite attack dog to bite back — and she came armed with an indictment.”
“A lot of people, when this first happened with the pool, didn't believe the president that there was vandalism,” Watters told Pirro after that inadvertently revelatory introduction. “That's not the case.”
“Yes, it is not the case at all,” Pirro replied. “In fact, I was at the Reflecting Pool yesterday. There not only is a vandalism that is reflected in today's indictment, but there is a cutting of the liner of the pool, at the base of the pool for several yards across the pool.”
Pirro went on to claim that “someone was intent on doing incredible damage to the pool” and that those supposed vandals “are going to be made accountable, and in D.C. they will be.”
“I’m sure they will be,” Watters replied.
Watters has not returned to the Reflecting Pool story since that interview, according to a Media Matters review of the Nexis transcript database. (Charles Hurt, Watters' guest host on August 14, aired a correspondent segment that mentioned the DOJ had dropped charges in the case.)
He ignored the bombshell July 31 filing from Pirro’s office dropping charges against Hearn, citing new evidence “showing that the damage was the result of a botched installation and not vandalism.” The motion to dismiss cites documents showing the damage “was the result of flawed installation by the contractor, Atlantic Industrial Coatings (‘AIC’), and the rush to complete the project prior to events associated with the America 250 celebration in the weeks surrounding Independence Day 2026.”
Nor did he explain to his viewers that Trump subsequently posted that he disagreed “100%” with Pirro; publicly maligned her in the Oval Office; and reportedly considered removing her until she made a high-profile trip to the White House to explain herself.
Friday’s revelation from The New York Times that government documents show that the pool’s contractor “has told the Trump administration that errors in its own work and flaws in the repair plan, not vandalism, caused the pool’s new blue liner to peel and break loose,” went similarly unaddressed by Watters.
The smear got plenty of airtime — its repudiation got basically none. That’s how MAGA media operate as they attack Democrats and progressives in service of Trump.
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters
- Pool Of Slime Reflects The Depth And Breadth Of Trump's Betrayals ›
- How A Corrupt And Incompetent Justice Department Is Damaging Public Safety ›
- Forced Retreat From Reflecting Pool Case Didn't Make Hero Of Unethical Pirro ›
- New Reporting Shatters Trump Narrative On Reflecting Pool 'Vandalism' ›
- Reflecting Fool: How Jesse Watters Pushed Trump's Bogus 'Vandalism' Case ›
- Fox News: Jessica Tarlov Clashes With Jesse Watters Over Reflecting Pool 'Vandalism' ›
- ‘Stop It!’ Jessica Tarlov Objects When Jesse Watters Claims Democrats Vandalized Trump’s Reflecting Pool Makeover ›
- Fox kept Trump’s Reflecting Pool fiasco afloat — now it’s ignoring the fallout | CNN Business ›
- John Oliver Exposes Trump and Fox News’ Jesse Watters Over Reflecting Pool Conspiracies ›
- Fox News Host Jesse Watters Makes Bonkers Reflecting Pool Claim ›