White House Failed To Disclose That Meadows Has Coronavirus
Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for the coronavirus. Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News reported that "Meadows informed a close circle of advisers after the election." Meadows becomes yet another member of the Trump administration to come down with the virus. Bloomberg also reports that Trump's campaign director of battleground strategy Nick Trainer has also tested positive for the virus.
Meadows has been seen maskless at numerous campaign functions over the past couple of weeks, including on Tuesday night, when Trump went to Michigan for a rally. That rally might now be the newest super-spreader event in an administration responsible for the poor handling of our current public health crisis.
Here's the disturbing update from reporter Jennifer Jacobs:
NEWS: Along with Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, at least FOUR other White House aides currently have coronaviru… https://t.co/iH3zhYxdPw— Jennifer Jacobs (@Jennifer Jacobs)1604724385.0
Here is Mark Meadows getting petulant with reporters, who asked he keep his mask on while talking with them in an enclosed space a couple of weeks ago.
Video of Capitol Hill reporters insisting WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows wear a mask while talking with them and Me… https://t.co/rRUFqozAXb— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche Alcindor)1602519285.0
It's important to note that Meadows has been in constant intimate contact with the Trump administration—almost all of who have caught the virus at some point in the last couple of months.
Here's a reminder of Donald Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Until November 4th., Fake News Media is going full on Covid, Covid, Covid. We are rounding the turn. 99.9%.— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1603804733.0
Catching this virus is a serious situation, and I'm not making light of it when I post this fact.
Biden and his staff are getting daily updates on the coronavirus while Trump and his staff are just getting the coronavirus, daily.— ever had your ass kicked by a librarian (@ever had your ass kicked by a librarian)1604722760.0
We need a new president and a new set of values in the White House. A set of values that make human life, writ large, of primary importance.
