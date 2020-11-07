Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

White House Failed To Disclose That Meadows Has Coronavirus

@wallein

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows

Photo by Gage Skidmore/ CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for the coronavirus. Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News reported that "Meadows informed a close circle of advisers after the election." Meadows becomes yet another member of the Trump administration to come down with the virus. Bloomberg also reports that Trump's campaign director of battleground strategy Nick Trainer has also tested positive for the virus.

Meadows has been seen maskless at numerous campaign functions over the past couple of weeks, including on Tuesday night, when Trump went to Michigan for a rally. That rally might now be the newest super-spreader event in an administration responsible for the poor handling of our current public health crisis.

Here's the disturbing update from reporter Jennifer Jacobs:

Here is Mark Meadows getting petulant with reporters, who asked he keep his mask on while talking with them in an enclosed space a couple of weeks ago.


It's important to note that Meadows has been in constant intimate contact with the Trump administration—almost all of who have caught the virus at some point in the last couple of months.


NEWTOWN, PA - OCTOBER 31: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows greets supporters before President Donald Trump speaks during a rally on October 31, 2020 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. With the election only three days away, Trump is holding four rallies across Pennsylvania today, as he vies to recapture the Keystone State's vital 20 electoral votes. In 2016, he carried Pennsylvania by only 44,292 votes out of more than 6 million cast, less than a 1 percent differential, becoming the first Republican to claim victory here since 1988. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Meadows on Oct. 31, a few days before telling staff he had COVID-19

Here's a reminder of Donald Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catching this virus is a serious situation, and I'm not making light of it when I post this fact.

We need a new president and a new set of values in the White House. A set of values that make human life, writ large, of primary importance.

