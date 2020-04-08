White House Insider: Trump’s Incompetence Killing His Own Supporters

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

Donald Trump now joins Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx (two key members of his coronavirus task force) in warning that COVID-19 could kill tens of thousands of Americans in the months ahead. But journalist Lloyd Green, in an op-ed for The Guardian, warns that Trump is still handling the pandemic badly in many respects — stressing that his actions will hurt his Republican supporters along with those who don't support him.

"Trump is telling NFL owners he wants the season to start on time," Green explains. "He is disregarding Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advice on wearing face masks in public. And he is touting untested coronavirus cures live on national TV. Think Trump University on steroids — only this time, we all stand to be the victims."

Green asserts that Trump should be paying attention when Fauci stresses that there is no evidence to suggest that hydroxychloroquine — which the president is very bullish on — could be used to treat COVID-19.

"When Dr. Anthony Fauci says there is no evidence to back up Trump's claims surrounding hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, pay attention," Green warns. "The fact (White House Senior Adviser) Jared Kushner is on the case is hardly reassuring. He's the guy who thought firing (former FBI Director) James Comey was win-win politics and promised Middle East peace in our time."

Green also asserts that Wisconsin Republicans are endangering the health of voters when they oppose mail-in voting.

"While all this is going on," Green notes, "the Wisconsin Republican Party is giving America a taste of the campaign to come in the fall. Right now, the Badger State GOP is fighting in the U.S Supreme court efforts to extend mail-in voting for this Tuesday's Democratic primary. In other words, voters will be forced to choose between foregoing their rights and risking their lives. Democracy shouldn't work that way."

A Trump Administration insider, speaking on condition of anonymity, recently told The Guardian, "The Trump organism is simply collapsing. He's killing his own supporters." And Green doesn't disagree.

"Members of the National Guard, emergency workers, rank-and-file Americans — all are exposed," Green laments. "Yet Trump appears incapable of emoting anything that comes close to heartfelt concern. Or just providing straight answers."