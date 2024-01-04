The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Seven Days In January: Circuit Court Mulls Trump Bid For Absolute Immunity

@LucianKTruscott
D. John Sauer

There is exactly one week until the Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia hears oral arguments on the claim by Donald Trump that he has absolute immunity against prosecution for crimes committed while in office.

Final GOP Debate Before Iowa Promises Comedy (And Tedium)

@DevilsTower
Nikki Haley

On January 10, CNN will host the last Republican presidential debate before the Iowa caucuses. Where the first Republican debate of the season featured eight people on the stage, including such luminaries as North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, this time CNN will need to provide just two podiums. Only Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley qualified to take the stage. Since Trump has refused to appear at any event where he wasn’t at the top of the bill, viewers can look forward to 90 minutes of DeSantis and Haley trading punches with all the sharpness of pingpong balls and the impact of feather pillows.

Republicans
