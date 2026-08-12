Progressive Wins Minnesota While Moderate Takes Wisconsin (And DSA Flops)
Progressive Democrats notched another significant victory in Tuesday’s Minnesota Senate primary when voters chose Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, an advocate of Medicare for all, over the more moderate Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN).
Flanagan was also backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), but notably was not endorsed by the Minnesota chapters of the Democratic Socialists of America. She will square off against Michele Tafoya, a former sideline reporter for NBC’s Sunday Night Football who won the Republican Senate nomination.
In neighboring Wisconsin, meanwhile, DSA suffered a stinging defeat when Francesca Hong, its candidate for governor, narrowly lost the Democratic primary to David Crowley, the more moderate Milwaukee County executive.
Hong had led by double digits in pre-primary polling, unnerving Democratic leaders who believed that her far-left positions and social media history had made her unelectable against Rep. Tom Tiffany, who easily won the GOP gubernatorial primary. Although Hong had tried to walk back positions calling for abolition of police, prisons, and the Thanksgiving holiday, her halting turnabout only made matters worse.
Meanwhile, Crowley had rescinded an earlier decision to suspend his campaign after other Democrats dropped out – and at the last minute, incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers delivered a crucial endorsement of him.
Both Crowley and Flanagan would make history if elected – the latter as the first Native American woman in the United States Senate, and the former as the first Black candidate elected to statewide office in Wisconsin. In the hours following the final result, Hong immediately endorsed Crowley, promising to campaign with him across the state, while Craig likewise strongly backed Flanagan after congratulating her on the victory.
- Voter Guide: 2026 Wisconsin Primaries • Wisconsin Examiner ›
- Wisconsin Governor Primary 2026 Election Results: Crowley Defeats Hong - The New York Times ›
- Wisconsin Primary Election - Tuesday, August 11, 2026 | BallotReady ›
- Wisconsin Governor Primary Election 2026 Live Results: Hong, Tiffany and More ›