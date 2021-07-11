The National Memo Logo

With Afghan Pullout, US Ends Its 'Forever Wars'

Members of local militia fighting with Taliban insurgents in Helmand province, Afghanistan

Washington (AFP) - Joe Biden's pullout from Afghanistan has stunned with its speed, but Washington already decided four years ago that it was fed up with “forever wars” and turned its attention to traditional great power competition with China and Russia. Fighting stateless terror groups like Al-Qaeda and Islamic State consumed the US security establishment, and trillions of dollars, since the September 11, 2001 attacks. Biden predecessor Donald Trump came to office in 2017 promising to quit Afghanistan, calling the war there a "mess" and a "waste." The conflicts there and in Iraq had come to ...

Top Pennsylvania Democrat Says Trumpists Committed All Voter Fraud In State

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman

Fetterman campaign website

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) is fed up with Republicans' circulation of false claims about voter fraud in his state. On Saturday, July 10, Fetterman appeared on MSNBC where he raised concerns about the dangerous spread of misinformation about the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking to MSNBC's Ali Velshi, Fetterman made it clear that the claims of voter fraud in his state were widely committed by voters registered to the Republican Party casting illegal ballots for former President Donald Trump.

