The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

WATCH Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) Reveals How Mark Medows Can Be Held In Contempt

Schiff Warns Trump Coup Lawyer Against Defying January 6 Panel Summons
Schiff Warns Trump Coup Lawyer Against Defying January 6 Panel Summons


Rep Adam Schiff (D-CA), the leading voice of strength and opposition during the Trump administration who currently presides over the January 6th committee and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, reminded MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell about just how serious the various texts sent to then-White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows during January 6h insurrection were. Schiff would start the interview by calling out all the Trumplican sycophants at Fox News and in Congress.

"I think the texts expose the hypocrisy of those at the Fox News personalities, lawmakers, and former President in trying to downplay in now what was going on that day. You could see the sense of urgency that President do something as the attack was going on."

Of course, there's no disputing that all of Trump's lap dops and favorite sycophants were in a frenzy that day to get Trump to actually stop the barbarians from sacking the Republic. But the real coup de gras is how these texts essentially confirm that Meadows be held in contempt.

Rep. Schiff Explains How Mark Meadows' Texts were NOT privileged


Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Trump Squeezing GOP For Everything Its Worth At Fundraisers

Image via Flickr| Emilio Labrador Touched BY Donald Trump

Touched By The Donald Trump

https://www.flickr.com/photos/3059349393/6866575323

Reprinted with permission from The Daily Kos

For Donald Trump, the grift never ends. And fortunately for him, Republicans are a bunch of well-healed suckers.

Keep reading... Show less

Far-Right Pennsylvania Republican offers ‘Vaccination Exemption Assistance’ while COVID-19 Surges In Her District

@alexvhenderson
www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

With COVID-19’s Omicron variant spreading rapidly, Pennsylvania health officials and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf have been urging residents of the Keystone State to get vaccinated if they haven’t done so already — and booster shots for COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. But Rep. Leslie Rossi, a far-right MAGA Republican who serves in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, is pandering to anti-vaxxers by offering “vaccination exemption assistance” in her district.

Keep reading... Show less
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}