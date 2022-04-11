The National Memo Logo

WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene's Homophobic Rant About Our ’Sick Society’

Image Source: Alternet

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) delivered an unhinged, massively anti-LGBTQ attack on Friday, in an attempt to rev up her base with the latest far-right-wing outrage du jour. Like many Republicans, Greene has dug up old anti-gay tropes, fear-mongering lies about transgender people, and wrapped it all up in “concern” for the nation and its children.

One of the more stunning claims Greene made was that “Women are murdering and mutilating their own babies through the twin horrors of abortion and transgenderism.”

“Like you, I was shocked when I heard that Fox News had hired Bruce Jenner to be its newest female political contributor,” Greene begins. “We remember Jenner winning an Olympic gold in 1976, and from the front of the Wheaties box, but today, Jenner believes he is a woman. I’d love to know which female contributors were passed over, or perhaps even made redundant to clear space for Fox’s newest star transgender commentator.”

“For many of us it felt like the last day in women’s history,” she claimed.

Greene says she feels “disgust as men have taken over women’s sports, robbing women and girls of their rightful accomplishments,” as she derides swimmer “Lea Thomas’s muscular frame towering over his female competitors,” and she misgenders her.

Greene goes on to blast apparently CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, for allowing “drag queens and transsexuals” to “parade around the halls.”

She uses terms like “transsexuals,” and warns of “gay men with crossdressing fetishes” hosting “drag queen story hour for impressionable young children,” while warning that “cross dressing and gender disruption is one of the hallmarks of a civilization and rapid decline.”

“Our armed forces seem to care more about naming ships after gay pedophiles like Harvey Milk than ensuring our readiness for conflict with China and Russia,” she cried. There is no evidence Milk was a pedophile, and the Navy named a ship after him in 2016 – six years ago.

“Everywhere you look the signs of decadence and decay are consuming our once-great institutions,” she claimed. “Mom and Dad have been replaced by Chasten and Pete Buttigieg and their designer babies. Our society is sick and the symptoms are easy to see,” she lamented, never once looking inward.

Printed with permission from Alternet.

Politics

Texas Prosecutor Will Dismiss Charges In Self-Induced Abortion Case

Lizelle Herrera

Booking photo by Starr County Sheriff's Office

A Texas district attorney announced on Sunday that a 26-year-old woman charged with murder for a "self-induced abortion" should never have been indicted, and prosecutors will be filing a motion to dismiss the indictment on Monday.

Lizelle Herrera was arrested on Thursday by the Starr County Sheriff’s Office and held on a $500,000 bond after the sheriff's office reported that she “intentionally and knowingly cause the death of an individual by self-induced abortion.” She was held in the Starr County jail in Rio Grande City, which is on the U.S.-Mexico border, NPR reported. Now it seems District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez is attempting to correct the wrong by asserting in a Facebook post that “Herrera cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her.”

lizelle herrera

Supreme Thieves Disguised In Robes Of Justice

Barry Goldwater, considered a right-wing extremist and fringe candidate in 1964, won the 1964 Republican presidential nomination by declaring that "extremism in defense of liberty is no vice!" But the GOP is now way beyond the fringe, declaring that nuttiness in defense of extremism is no vice.

Consider Ginni Thomas. Her recent far-out political role in the effort to overthrow the people's 2020 presidential vote shows that her husband Clarence Thomas — the surly, reactionary dogmatist who has sat on the Supreme Court for 31 years — is not the nuttiest member of the Thomas household! He's the best known of the duo, but wife Ginni has quietly been moving into the top circle of unhinged political conspiracy activists.

Supreme Court
