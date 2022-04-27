The National Memo Logo

Endorse This: Kimmel Mocks January 6 Testimony Of 'Klan Mom' Greene (VIDEO)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, left, and Jimmy Kimmel

images.foxtv.com

Given the tortured history between late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and deranged Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), the late-night host had to look up her bizarre testimony last week about the January 6 Capitol riot. In Washington, D.C. over the weekend to present the Mark Twain Prize to Jon Stewart, Kimmel opened his monologue by recalling when Greene sent the Capitol Police after him.

“People there were worried I might get locked up, being in the same town as the ‘Klan mom,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Kimmel joked in his opener. He quickly turned to Qanon Barbie's flawed testimony over the role she played in the January 6 Capitol riot.

“So the Green Goblin had to testify under oath for almost four hours, where she played even dumber than she actually is,” Kimmel quipped. As you'll see, the footage from Greene’s testimony gave him plenty to work with.

Watch the entire video below:

marjorie taylor greene

