Alex Jones Erupts At His Lawyers After Losing Defamation Trial

Alex Jones

Youtube Screenshot

Alex Jones is not pleased with his lawyers following the ruling ordering him to pay $4.1 million in damages to the family members of Sandy Hook Elementary School victims. [UPDATE: Jones was hit with an additional $45 million in punitive damages on Friday.}

On Thursday, August 4, footage of Jones' reaction to his lawyers accidentally disclosed his cell phone records to the opposing counsel. "It's just so incredibly sick that I sit there and give the damn lawyers all the text messages...," Jones said. "My lawyers give them the raw text messages of six months."

During the recent segment of his show, he criticized his legal counsel as he attempted to offer an argument defending himself.

"Jones played a clip from the trial where he was told that at anytime he could invoke his right to use the Fifth Amendment," Newsweek reported. "The Fifth Amendment includes a clause about self-incrimination meaning an individual is protected from intentionally or unintentionally providing information that will suggest they were involved in a crime."

The far-right radio host also added, 'You can invoke your Fifth Amendment'. At that point my lawyer should have got up at that point and said, I'm not attacking it is just a fact, 'show us the deposition.' The guys deposed me, Bankston deposed me, three or four times? And I've been deposed four times by Connecticut but I never talked to them so I am defaulted."

Jones continued his rant saying, "They have got all this stuff and I did search one of my phones and it didn't have Sandy Hook stuff in it. And then they came back and said well they are saying you are hiding it, you have the old phones.

"Tore the office apart and I just said here, go search it and give it to the damn lawyers because I wasn't talking about Sandy Hook, I don't care about Sandy Hook, we don't cover it other than when they force us to."

Jones also added his reaction to his lawyers. "It is just so incredibly sick that I sit there and give the damn lawyers all the text messages and then they send it over to Connecticut, the Texas lawyers, before the new ones I have, never even gave them the stuff I gave them.

"That is what they claim, then I am sitting there, in the final witness, in a trial where I have already been found guilty by the judge, for not giving stuff over and my lawyers give them the raw text messages of six months from 2019, early 2020, that is the reality.

"Then I see a text message from Paul Watson saying this story sounds like 'Sandy Hook Bull', a story about Covid. How is that even pertinent, how is that lying about something."

Watch the video below or at this link.


Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

Alex Jones

