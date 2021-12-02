The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
amy coney barrett

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

McCarthy's Spineless 'Leadership' Is Destroying GOP Caucus -- And Him

@kerryeleveld
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's dreams of one day becoming speaker of the House are going up in flames as the Republican caucus devolves into a raging inferno of internecine guerrilla warfare.

Keep reading... Show less
kevin mccarthy
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}