Cuomo Will Step Down And Be Replaced By New York's First Female Governor

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday morning that he is resigning in the face of impeachment over sexual assault allegation.

"I'm a New Yorker, born and bred. I'm a fighter and my instinct is to fight through this controversy because I truly believe it is politically motivated, I believe it is unfair and it is untruthful and I believe it demonizes behavior that is unsustainable for society," he said. But he added, "New York tough means New York loving, and I love New York, and I love you. I would never want to be unhelpful in any way."

An investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James released last week found that the governor had "sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law." Following the release of that report, numerous Democratic officials called on him to resign, including President Joe Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and scores of New York legislators. Although Cuomo has denied the allegations, he acknowledged today that he has "been too familiar with people" and apologized to the women he has "truly offended."

When he leaves office in two weeks, Cuomo will be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a former member of Congress from Buffalo who will be the state's first female governor.

'Scandalous' Violations Of Campaign Finance Law By Top GOP Funding Site

RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

In 2019, the Republican Party launched its fundraising platform, WinRed, a GOP counterpart to the Democratic fundrasing behemoth ActBlue. And in the 2020 election, according to Daily Beast reporter Roger Sollenberger, WinRed "raised more than $2.24 billion for GOP campaigns and committees." Sollenberger reports that according to campaign finance experts the Beast interviewed, WinRed "has not disclosed possibly tens of millions of dollars in PAC expenses" and "has kept secret the identities of the people and firms who work for it and provide its services."

Judge Smacks Down DeSantis Order Barring Vaccine Passports

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Photo by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Although Republicans are fond of saying "let the free market decide," far-right Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis clearly has not taken that position with businesses in his state that favor vaccine passports — he opposes them outright, regardless of what the business thinks is best. But now a federal judge has sided with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings over DeSantis and ruled that the company can require passengers to show proof that they have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

