Fauci Says Trump’s Lies About Covid-19 ‘Very Likely’ Cost Lives
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the coronavirus misinformation now-former President Donald Trump spread for nearly a year "very likely" cost American lives.
Asked point-blank by CNN's John Berman Friday morning if Trump's "lack of candor" and "lack of facts" about COVID-19 "cost lives," Fauci replied, "You know it very likely did."
Ever the diplomat, the nation's top infectious diseases specialist immediately added, "You know I don't want that to be a soundbite."
He also accused Trump of going down "paths that are not based on any science at all," calling Trump's wild forays into fake "cures" like hydroxychloroquine, "not helpful at all and particularly when you're in the situation of almost being in a crisis."
"When you start talking about things that make no sense medically and no sense scientifically that clearly is not helpful," Fauci said.
Watch:
- EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow's 'Gee Anthony Fauci' Is Parody Gold ›
- Dr. Fauci Warned Trump Of 'Surprise' Infectious Disease Outbreak In ... ›
- 'Furious' Trump On Collision Course With Pandemic Expert Fauci ... ›
- WATCH: Fauci Says He 'Got In Trouble' With Trump and Feels ... ›
- Fauci Rebukes 'Out Of Context' Quote By Trump Campaign Ad ... ›
- Fauci Warns Trump Campaign Against 'Harassing' Him With False Ads ›
- Fauci Reveals Frustration With Trump's Constant Mangling Of Facts ... ›
- Fauci: Working with Trump administration has "been very stressful ... ›
- Banished by Trump but Brought Back by Biden, Fauci Aims to 'Let ... ›
- After Sparring With Trump, Fauci Says Biden Administration Feels ... ›
- Anthony Fauci threw shade at Trump in first comments as Biden ... ›
- Anthony Fauci describes 'liberating feeling' of no longer working ... ›
- Fauci talks 'liberating feeling' serving under Biden versus Trump - CNN ›
- Anthony Fauci criticises Donald Trump for using his words out of ... ›