Fauci Says Trump’s Lies About Covid-19 ‘Very Likely’ Cost Lives

Screenshot from C-SPAN

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the coronavirus misinformation now-former President Donald Trump spread for nearly a year "very likely" cost American lives.

Asked point-blank by CNN's John Berman Friday morning if Trump's "lack of candor" and "lack of facts" about COVID-19 "cost lives," Fauci replied, "You know it very likely did."

Ever the diplomat, the nation's top infectious diseases specialist immediately added, "You know I don't want that to be a soundbite."

He also accused Trump of going down "paths that are not based on any science at all," calling Trump's wild forays into fake "cures" like hydroxychloroquine, "not helpful at all and particularly when you're in the situation of almost being in a crisis."

"When you start talking about things that make no sense medically and no sense scientifically that clearly is not helpful," Fauci said.

Watch:


anthony fauci

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

