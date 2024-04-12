The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Comer Seeking Book Deal On Failed Biden Impeachment

@crgibs
James Comer

Rep. James Comer

Screenshot from NBC-TV

The GOP-led House Oversight Committee's effort to impeach President Joe Biden is effectively over after its chairman, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), failed to find any smoking gun evidence directly tying Biden to any crime. Now, a Washington-based ethics watchdog group is accusing Comer of capitalizing on his unsuccessful impeachment saga.

Keep reading...Show less
James Comer

Michigan GOP Senate Candidate Exposed -- As Resident Of Florida

@crgibs
Mike Rogers

Mike Rogers

Former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI) is running in the Republican US Senate primary on his longtime relationship with the Mitten State and his local roots. But a staffer for his Democratic rival just unearthed evidence showing his ties to a state decidedly much further away from his target constituency.

Keep reading...Show less
Mike Rogers
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}