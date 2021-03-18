The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: Trevor Noah Tears Into Police Over Denial Of Atlanta Hate Crime

@nationalmemo

Trevor Noah

Screenshot from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central

Trevor Noah traded his normally jovial tone last night for a more somber and angry demeanor, as he discussed the "horrifying" Atlanta mass shooting that left eight people dead, including six Asian-American women. Police officials across Georgia either tamped down the notion that the shooting was a hate crime. Or, like Cherokee City Sheriff Frank Reynolds, made excuses for the shooter by suggesting the shooter was motivated by a "bad day" and a "sexual addiction."

"This guy blamed a specific race of people for his problems," says Noah, "and then murdered them because of it. If that isn't racism, then the word has no meaning."

It's a brief but powerful monologue that everyone should see. Just click.

Why We Should've Seen the Atlanta Shootings Coming | The Daily Social Distancing Show www.youtube.com

Related Articles Around the Web
Atlanta shooting

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

House Renews Violence Against Women Act — But 172 Republicans Vote NO

House Reauthorizes Violence Against Women Act — But 172 Republicans Vote NO

Screenshot from C-SPAN

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

The overwhelming majority of House Republicans voted against renewing the Violence Against Women Act Wednesday, just 24 hours after eight women – including six Asian American women – were gunned down in a shooting spree at a series of Atlanta spas by a shooter who is now claiming he has a sex addiction.

Keep reading... Show less
violence against women act

Close
Copy link