#EndorseThis: Sandra Oh Pops Up At Protest To Say She's 'Proud to Be Asian'

Sandra Oh at a "Stop Asian Hate" protest in Oakland, PA

Screenshot from CBS Pittsburgh

In the wake of the brutal mass shootings in Georgia, actress Sandra Oh showed up to grab a microphone at a "Stop Asian Hate" protest in Oakland, PA last weekend. The Killing Eve star delivered a pithy but passionate speech urging all Americans to step up and "help" the beleaguered Asian-American community.

"I am proud to be Asian! I belong here!" she fiercely told the crowd.

It was a breathtaking moment. Click and hear her moving, impromptu speech.

Sandra Oh At "Stop Asian Hate" Protest In Oakland www.youtube.com

stop asian hate

georgia secretary of state

