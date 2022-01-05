The National Memo Logo

Merrick Garland: "We Will Do Everything To Defend American Democracy As Long As It Takes" (VIDEO)

Image via @YouTube

Attorney general Merrick Garland has faced much criticism from within democratic circles over his seemingly milquetoast approach to not just prosecuting all of former President Trump's cronies behind the Jan 6th insurrection, but showing strength in the face of future attacks and ensuring they NEVER occur.

As we approach the one-year anniversary of the assault on our republic by a rabble of deranged Trump fans (not tourists!), AG Garland decided to hold a press conference to discuss all that is being done since that dark day.

"It is a fitting time to reaffirm that we at the DOJ will do everything in our power to defend the American people and American democracy," said Garland. Adding, "We will follow the facts wherever they lead. We understand that there are questions about how long the investigation will take, and about what we are doing. Our answer is, and will continue to be, the same answer we would give with respect to any ongoing investigation: as long as it takes and whatever it takes for justice to be done."

Garland appears completely willing and ready to hold all the perpetrators of the Jan 6th insurrection accountable.

Watch Merrick Garland Discuss Jan 6th:


merrick garland

