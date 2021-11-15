The National Memo Logo

Federal Court Restricts Bannon's Travel And Seizes His Passport

Steve Bannon outside U. S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

Steve Bannon surrendered to law enforcement Monday morning, and after being processed stood before a magistrate judge, waived arraignment, and was given instructions.

Bannon will not he jailed pre-trial. He is to remain at his listed address (free to come and go, he just cannot move) and must surrender his passport, according to NBC4 Washington Investigative Reporter Scott MacFarlane.

But Bannon must "notify Pretrial Services for any travel outside U.S."

HuffPost senior justice reporter Ryan Reilly says Bannon must "keep them advised of travel inside the U.S. (outside the U.S. requires court permission).

Sandy Hook Families Win Lawsuit Against Alex Jones In Default Ruling

Alex Jones

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

On Monday, after months of hemming and hawing and delays generated by Infowars snake oil salesman Alex Jones, a judge in Waterbury, Connecticut, has ruled that Jones is liable to the families of eight people killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary school mass shooting. In a "sweeping victory," Jones and his Infowars company will be liable for knowingly spreading misinformation in order to profit from it at the expense of the families of dead children.

Inside 'Moms For Liberty' And Its Activism Against Civil Rights And Real History

Tiffany Justice, left, and Tina Descovich

Screenshot from WOGX-TV

Reprinted with permission from Media Matters

Moms for Liberty, a conservative "parental rights" organization strategically harassing school board members, teachers, and administrators across the country, is deeply tied to anti-civil rights advocacy. Beyond opposing education about the history of racism in America, the organization also recommends reading an American history book by a far-right conspiracy theorist that is sympathetic to slave owners, and the co-founder of the organization actively opposed desegregation efforts while formerly serving on her school board.

