Federal Grand Jury Indicts Bannon For Contempt Of Congress

Steve Bannon

A federal grand jury has indicted former Trump aide Steve Bannon for failing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee on the January 6th Attack. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Bannon indictment on Friday afternoon.

The Department of Justice release noted that Bannon, 67, has been charged with one count of contempt of Congress for "his refusal to appear for a deposition," and with a second count for"his refusal to produce documents." He will be arraigned in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on a future date yet to be set.

In a statement released with the announced indictment Garland said: "Since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law, and pursues equal justice under the law."

For each count of contempt of Congress, Bannon could be imprisoned for a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year, plus fines of up to $1,000.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who failed to appear for a committee deposition this week, and other former Trump aides subpoenaed by the committee could become subject to prosecution under the same statute.




