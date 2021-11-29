The National Memo Logo

Fox Sabotaged Vaccination Campaign But Blames Biden For Low Vaccine Uptake

Hugo Gurdon on "Fox Report with Jon Scott"

Screenshot from Fox News Channel

Reprinted with permission from Media Matters

In a monumental display of hypocrisy on Sunday, a Fox News anchor and his guest attacked President Joe Biden for the fact that America’s vaccination rate against COVID-19 is too low.

Republicans Accuse Biden Of 'Hypocrisy' On Travel Curbs -- But It's Still A Lie

Rep. Marsha Blackburn

Congressional Republicans are dishonestly attacking President Joe Biden's effort to slow the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, reviving debunked accusations from the 2020 campaign. They are still false.

On Friday, Biden signed a temporary suspension of some travel from southern African nations where the new omicron variant has been most prevalent. The emergency action, he wrote, was an effort to "swiftly and aggressively to prevent further spread of the disease."

